UNIVERSAL LAWS DRAFTED IN PARTICIPATORY FASHION:

A Principled Revolution: a review of Public Philosophy and Patriotism by Paul Seaton (Richard M. Reinsch, Law & Liberty)

Seaton also looks to identity politics’ binary of oppressed vs. oppressor and its replacement of individual rights with group rights. How does the Declaration’s articulation of individual rights, and its inherent appeal to the rule of law, deliberation, limited government, representation, and a people united under God for its support of liberty against oppression stand against the binary of identity politics, with its insistence that limitless government is needed to serve diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) or what is the same: racial and gender socialism? Identity politics brings tremendous passion in the service of justice but does so in the complete dismissal of every institution in American life that it confronts, promising the transvaluation of every cardinal and civic virtue to achieve group justice for the oppressed. It promises to unleash tremendous injustice on individuals in the service of its future promises.

Who does identity politics speak for, Seaton asks? While identity politics claims to rectify past injustices it revels in present injustice by subsuming the human person into racial and gender characteristics, removing man from his highest feature: reason. Those drafting and approving the Declaration were sent by rebellious public authorities to promulgate a verdict of separation on behalf of the colonies, a judgment accepted by the people. They spoke comprehensively on behalf of the persons in the colonies who were being denied the protections of the law, preventing them from flourishing as individuals in community with others. It was precisely because individuals as moral creatures, made to pursue happiness freely, were being denied this right by arbitrary government, that the colonists rebelled. Contrast this with the understanding of power and speech displayed by identity politics leaders, who state that only the designated victim groups should speak on behalf of their justice. Thus, they are permitted to cast impossible demands for justice on those whose word is officially devalued because of their group trait as historical oppressors. Nothing could be further from the deliberation and argumentation in the Declaration.