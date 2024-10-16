Brothers Judd Blog

If two New Hampshire men aren't a match for the Devil, we might as well give the country back to the Indians. -Stephen Vincent Benet (1898-1943)

One Economy to Rule Them All

MANAGERS ARE THE DRAG ON PRODUCTIVITY:

By Orrin Judd

In-office work mandates are really all about control, not efficiency or value (Gleb Tsipursky, 10/15/24, The Hill)

Recent research led by Pitt professor Mark Ma and graduate student Yuye Ding sheds light on the complex reasons behind organizational leaders’ decisions to force employees to return to working in-office. And it turns out that managers’ motivations diverge significantly from the commonly stated objectives of improved productivity and financial performance.

Ma told me in an interview that the push for more in-office work is more closely associated with managerial desires for control and a tendency to attribute organizational underperformance to the workforce, rather than evidence-based strategies aimed at enhancing corporate value.

Reports from organizations such as Hubstaff and Thumbtack reveal that remote work can lead to higher efficiency and productivity, challenging the assumption physical office presence is inherently more productive. Furthermore, insights from McKinsey and Aquent highlight that remote and hybrid models done right foster high-performing teams and support diversity and innovation compared to in-office models.

Related Post

One Economy to Rule Them All

IT’S ABOUT TO GET MUCH BETTER:

One Economy to Rule Them All

NO ONE HAS IT HARDER THAN THEIR FATHER DID:

One Economy to Rule Them All

LIBERALISM JUST KEEPS FAILING UPWARDS:

You Missed

One Economy to Rule Them All

MANAGERS ARE THE DRAG ON PRODUCTIVITY:

Energy

EVERYONE WINS:

Immigration

JOBS MAGA WON’T DO:

Film/TV

OTHER THAN DR. NO:

Copyright © All rights reserved | Blogus by Themeansar.