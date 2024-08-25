Brothers Judd Blog

If two New Hampshire men aren't a match for the Devil, we might as well give the country back to the Indians. -Stephen Vincent Benet (1898-1943)

Homocentric Universe

IT’S A HOMOCENTRIC UNIVERSE:

By Orrin Judd

Scientists Discovered Something Kinda Alarming: The Universe Shouldn’t Actually Exist
(Jackie Appel, Aug. 8th, 2024, Popular Mechanics)

The research team asserts that if primordial black holes existed during this early period of inflation as many current models suggest, the field would have been bubbling away like a shaken can of soda. So much so, in fact, that nothing should have ever been able to form in the first place.

But we exist, as does everything around us. So, where does that leave us?

Science always affirms Design.

Related Post

Homocentric Universe

WE ARE ALL DESIGNIST:

Homocentric Universe

CREATION FOR CREATIONISTS:

Homocentric Universe

TO REITERATE AGAIN:

You Missed

Homocentric Universe

IT’S A HOMOCENTRIC UNIVERSE:

2024

THE PROSECUTION RESTS:

Music

CATHARSIS:

One Economy to Rule Them All

THE rIGHT IS THE lEFT:

Copyright © All rights reserved | Blogus by Themeansar.