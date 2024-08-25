IT’S A HOMOCENTRIC UNIVERSE:

Scientists Discovered Something Kinda Alarming: The Universe Shouldn’t Actually Exist

(Jackie Appel, Aug. 8th, 2024, Popular Mechanics)

The research team asserts that if primordial black holes existed during this early period of inflation as many current models suggest, the field would have been bubbling away like a shaken can of soda. So much so, in fact, that nothing should have ever been able to form in the first place.

But we exist, as does everything around us. So, where does that leave us?