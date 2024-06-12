COVID FORCED CONTRADICTIONS:

Remote Work Liberated Us from Unaffordable Places (Scott Lincicome, 6/05/24, The Dispatch)



When we discussed remote work’s benefits and durability a few months ago, I omitted one other great feature: its potential to allow Americans to live where they want to live instead of simply where their jobs are located. That’s good on its own, but it also comes with a big policy bonus if workers exercise their newfound freedom in large numbers: Their moves can pressure state and local governments to improve costly tax, housing, education, and other policies, and they can rejuvenate some of the places that our modern economy (supposedly) left behind.