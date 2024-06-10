Brothers Judd Blog

If two New Hampshire men aren't a match for the Devil, we might as well give the country back to the Indians. -Stephen Vincent Benet (1898-1943)

Energy

GREEN TRUMPS RED:

By Orrin Judd

Giant batteries are transforming the way the US uses electricity (Leslie Sattler, June 10, 2024, The Cool Down)

Over the past three years, the number of these game-changing batteries connected to the electricity grid has grown by 10 times. And this year, that capacity is expected to nearly double again, with Texas, California, and Arizona leading the charge, per the Times.

Resembling giant shipping containers, the batteries work by soaking up excess solar and wind energy when it’s plentiful, like during sunny or windy days.

Then, they release that carbon-free electricity back to the grid in the evenings, when energy demand spikes but solar and wind power drop off.

The Right can’t stop the laws of economics by hating environmentalists.

