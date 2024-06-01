STILL TIGHTENING:

The other 54 criminal charges Trump faces (Derek Hawkins, Nick Mourtoupalas and Azi Paybarah, May 30, 2024, Washington Post)



A New York jury convicted Donald Trump on Thursday of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to conceal money paid to adult-film actress Stormy Daniels in 2016, to prevent her from speaking publicly about a sexual encounter she claims they had years earlier.

But that conviction is just one of the legal obstacles the former president faces. There are also 54 criminal charges spread across three other cases. Two cases are related to Trump’s alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election, which he lost; and the third is about classified documents that Trump allegedly took after he left the White House.