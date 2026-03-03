Brothers Judd Blog

ALWAYS BET ON THE DEEP STATE:

By Orrin Judd

Another Big Loss for the Little Bully (Joyce Vance, Mar 02, 2026, Civil Discourse)

This morning, the Erin Mulvaney and C. Ryan Barber at the Wall Street Journal reported that the Justice Department plans to “abandon its defense of the president’s executive orders sanctioning several law firms.” Until now, the administration had been pursuing the cases it suffered early losses in.

Perhaps someone in the Solicitor General’s office pointed out that the cases were inevitably doomed to failure and suggested dropping them while the news cycle is focused on Iran. After the administration’s loss in the tariffs case, the president may have a newfound concern over the sting of losses like this. So far, four different federal judges have held the orders are unconstitutional. While one of those judges was appointed by Barack Obama and another by Joe Biden, two of them were appointed by George W. Bush— bad math for the administration.

ALWAYS BET ON THE DEEP STATE:

