REVIEW: of Who Cooked Adam Smith’s Dinner by Katrine Marçal (Anna Johnston, Womens Budget Group)

Economic man is a strange creature- he needs no-one, acts only according to self-interest, and is always rational and anonymous in his choices. Crucially, he was also not born. He does not have family and is unobscured by relationships or emotions.

Clearly, this is going to present some problems when we try to apply this alien invention to actual economic activity.