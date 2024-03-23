Brothers Judd Blog

If two New Hampshire men aren't a match for the Devil, we might as well give the country back to the Indians. -Stephen Vincent Benet (1898-1943)

Energy

TAX EXTERNALITIES:

By Orrin Judd

New report outlines surprising side effects of switching to electric vehicles (Leo CollisMarch 23, 2024, The Cool Down)

A study from the [American Lung Association] examined what the world would look like if all new vehicles sold by 2035 were powered by electricity rather than dirty fuel, and the results were promising.

This notable shift could lead to almost 2.8 million fewer asthma attacks among children and reduce upper and lower respiratory symptoms in kids by 2.67 million and 1.87 million, respectively.

That’s alongside 147,000 fewer acute cases of bronchitis and a reduction in the infant mortality rate by 508 cases.

Related Post

Energy

SAVING CITIES:

Energy

IT’LL NEVER FLY, ORVILLE:

Energy

HOW COULD DECLINING ENERGY COSTS POSSIBLY AID GROWTH…:

You Missed

Baseball

THE MOMENTS ARE ETERNAL:

Soccer

ABOVE AVERAGE IS OVER:

Energy

TAX EXTERNALITIES:

Academia

INFORMATION WANTS TO BE FREE:

Copyright © All rights reserved | Blogus by Themeansar.