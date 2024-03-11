Brothers Judd Blog

If two New Hampshire men aren't a match for the Devil, we might as well give the country back to the Indians. -Stephen Vincent Benet (1898-1943)

Identitarianism

INTEGRALISM IS JUST POPERY IN FANCY DRESS:

By Orrin Judd

Two Christians Take On Postliberalism: The increasingly hostile political landscape requires a reevaluation of the roles of church and state. (Hunter Baker, March 8, 2024, Modern Age)

As a matter of conviction, Baptists would tend to reject Christian nationalism because of their strong emphasis on a regenerate church community. That means that they envision a church whose members have voluntarily and enthusiastically embraced the Christian faith. It also means Baptists have tended to be great advocates of religious liberty, as they deem forced religion to be an offense to God through its production of hypocrisy. It is no surprise, then, that Miller opposes Christian nationalism.

Wolfe, as a Presbyterian, comes from a denominational background that is connected to the Magisterial Reformation, which was certainly comfortable with national churches. It is probably no accident that the Baptists vigorously reject infant baptism, while both Presbyterians and Catholics embrace it. One cannot fail to notice that in the national churches of the types Magisterial Reformation traditions and the Catholic Church employed, to be born effectively meant to simultaneously enter the church as a Christian and the state as a citizen. This style of Christianity is comprehensive (in that it comprehends almost all citizens within its community) as opposed to the regenerate style that has appeared to work well in modernity. Wolfe would like to return to the comprehensive Christianity of the old national churches and their partner states.

Related Post

Identitarianism

WAKING UP:

Identitarianism

SO FRENCH (profanity alert):

Identitarianism

IDENTITARIAN, NOT CHRISTIAN:

You Missed

Identitarianism

INTEGRALISM IS JUST POPERY IN FANCY DRESS:

Islam

THE REFORMATION ROLLS ON:

Robotics/AI

YEAH, BUT THEY MIGHT SEE A TICK TOCK…:

Robotics/AI

NO ONE WILL MISS JOBS:

Copyright © All rights reserved | Blogus by Themeansar.