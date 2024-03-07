LIFE-SAVING:

Brothers Judd Blog

If two New Hampshire men aren't a match for the Devil, we might as well give the country back to the Indians. -Stephen Vincent Benet (1898-1943)

Scientists lay out how energy transition can prevent millions of deaths (Leo Collis, March 7, 2024, The Cool Down)

As the experts detailed, the mortality burden was greatest for cardiometabolic conditions, accounting for 52% of 8.34 million deaths linked to air pollution per year. Among those issues is ischaemic heart disease — a leading cause of heart attacks.

Meanwhile, stroke and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease were both notable related illnesses, accounting for 16% each.

According to atmospheric consultant Jos Lelieveld from the Max Planck Institute for Chemistry, an estimated 5.13 million excess deaths could be avoided worldwide each year if we phased out fossil fuels.

