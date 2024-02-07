THE FUTURE ALWAYS HAPPENS FASTER THAN YOU THOUGHT:

‘HISTORIC’ EXPANSION OF RENEWABLE ENERGY SOURCES REWRITING THE FUTURE OF GLOBAL ELECTRICITY: ‘WE’RE MOVING CLOSER’: “What some people were saying was impossible only a few years ago is not only possible — but it is happening.” (Ben Raker, February 7, 2024, The Cool Down)

Renewables 2023, an assessment by the International Energy Agency, reported that the world’s capacity to generate electricity from renewables (solar, wind, and other power sources that don’t burn polluting fuels) expanded by 510 gigawatts in 2023, which is 50% more than the also-hefty amount added in 2022.

The 2023 expansion was “equivalent to the entire power capacity of Germany, France, and Spain combined,” IEA’s executive director Fatih Birol (@fbirol) shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.