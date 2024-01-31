Brothers Judd Blog

If two New Hampshire men aren't a match for the Devil, we might as well give the country back to the Indians. -Stephen Vincent Benet (1898-1943)

IT’S ACTUALLY PROOF THAT MANAGEMENT IS POINTLESS:

By Orrin Judd

There’s More Proof That Return to Office Is Pointless (Maxwell Zeff, 1/30/24, Gizmodo)

“Using a sample of S&P 500 firms, we examine determinants and consequences of U.S. firms’ return-to-office (RTO) mandates,” said researchers from the Katz Graduate School of Business at the University of Pittsburgh. The study found that managers use RTO mandates “to reassert control over employees and blame employees as a scapegoat,” and concluded that “we do not find significant changes in firm performance in terms of profitability and stock market valuation after the RTO mandates.”

