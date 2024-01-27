DONALD ALWAYS FOLLOWS THE MONEY…::

Ka-ching: $18.3 M + $65 M = $83.3 million verdict against Trump (LUCIAN K. TRUSCOTT IV, JAN 26, 2024, Lucian Truscott Newsletter)

The New York Times reported that journalists in a nearby press room gasped when the full amount of the jury award was read out loud.

During summations today by Roberta Kaplan, Carroll’s lawyer, and Alina Habba, Trump’s attorney, Trump’s Truth Social account made 16 posts in 15 minutes, all of them attacking either the judge in the case, Lewis Kaplan, or the plaintiff, E. Jean Carroll. After the trial, Trump put up a post calling the verdict “Absolutely ridiculous!” He charged, “They have taken away all First Amendment Rights” and said he would appeal. He also claimed, in all caps, “THIS IS NOT AMERICA!”

Trump is awaiting another verdict in a state courtroom in a lawsuit filed against him and his company for lying on applications for bank loans and insurance policies over a ten year period. The judge in that case, Arthur Engoron, has said he hopes to issue a verdict by the end of this month. New York Attorney General Leticia James has asked for a penalty of $370 million to be levied against Trump and his company, and for both Trump and the Trump Organization to be banned from doing business in the state of New York.