Brothers Judd Blog

If two New Hampshire men aren't a match for the Devil, we might as well give the country back to the Indians. -Stephen Vincent Benet (1898-1943)

Energy

…AND CHEAPER…:

By Orrin Judd


Sub-zero heat pump challenge delivers new tech – and a fresh blow to gas (Rachel Williamson 10 January 2024, Renew Economy)


Four more prototypes are now out of the lab and onto the US Department of Energy’s list of heat pumps that can operate in sub-zero conditions without resorting to gas backup. […]

Bosch, Daikin, Midea, and Johnson Controls join Lennox International, Carrier, Trane Technologies, and Rheem in the next phase of the challenge, where their prototypes will be installed at some 23 locations in the US and Canada and monitored over the next year.

The program has pushed companies into markets they may not have originally designed for.

For example, Bosch’s new IDS Ultra heat pump is the company’s first air-to-air heat pump designed specifically for colder climates.

Bosch says it can keep operating in temperatures down to -15°C and still function at -25°C.

Related Post

Energy

MAGA HARDEST HIT:

Energy

PAGING TOM SAWYER:

Energy

YOUR NEXT CAR WILL BE A VOLT:

You Missed

Energy

MAGA HARDEST HIT:

All Comedy is Conservative Film/TV

MOCKING iDENTITARIANISM:

Canada

PLAYING FOOTSIE WITH THE iDENTITARIANS:

Energy

PAGING TOM SAWYER:

Copyright © All rights reserved | Blogus by Themeansar.