Brothers Judd Blog

If two New Hampshire men aren't a match for the Devil, we might as well give the country back to the Indians. -Stephen Vincent Benet (1898-1943)

Israel/Palestine

A RELIGION, NOT A RACE:

By Orrin Judd

Anti-Zionism isn’t the same as antisemitism. Here’s the history. (Benjamin Moser, January 2, 2024, Washington Post)

[T]his conflation has nothing to do with history. Instead, it is political, and its purpose has been to discredit Israel’s opponents as racists.

Race has always been at the heart of the debate. Many anti-Zionists believed the Jews were, in their parlance, “a church.” This meant that, while they shared certain beliefs, traditions and affinities with coreligionists in other nations, they nonetheless belonged as fully to their own national communities as anyone else. For them, an American Jew was a Jewish American, just as an Episcopalian American or a Catholic American was an American first of all. They were unwilling to subscribe to any idea suggesting that the Jews were a race, separate and, as the antisemites would have it, unassimilable. These people did not consider themselves to be in exile, as the Zionists would have it. They considered themselves to be at home. They feared that the insistence on ethnicity or race could open them to the old accusations of double loyalty, undermining attempts to achieve equality.

In fact, anti-Zionist thinking predates Zionism. It emerges from the possibility that first appeared at the end of the 18th century. In 1790, in his famous letter to the Jews of Newport, R.I., George Washington declared that “all possess alike liberty of conscience and immunities of citizenship. It is now no more that toleration is spoken of as if it were the indulgence of one class of people that another enjoyed the exercise of their inherent natural rights, for, happily, the Government of the United States, which gives to bigotry no sanction, to persecution no assistance, requires only that they who live under its protection should demean themselves as good citizens.”

Related Post

Israel/Palestine Music

ZIGGY’S NOT WRONG:

Israel/Palestine

OCCUPATION EATS THE SOUL:

Israel/Palestine Sovereignty

THE AMERICAN VICTORY:

You Missed

Latin America

CREDIBILITY WORKS WONDERS:

Life Issues: Capital Punishment

BECAUSE HUMANS CAN’T BE TRUSTED WITH IT:

Israel/Palestine

A RELIGION, NOT A RACE:

One Economy to Rule Them All

ALMOST LIKE SUPPLY/DEMAND WORKS:

Copyright © All rights reserved | Blogus by Themeansar.