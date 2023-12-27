OCCUPATION EATS THE SOUL:

Israel’s choices — not Hamas — are an existential threat to the Jewish state: The true threat to Israel’s survival hides not in the shadows, but in the mirror (Jerome Karabel, December 20, 2023, The Forward)

The true threat to Israel’s survival hides not in the shadows, but in the mirror. Against the backdrop of its violent occupation of the West Bank and obstruction of Palestinian statehood, Israel’s apparent disregard for Palestinian lives in the current Gaza campaign risks not only global condemnation, but the fate of South Africa during apartheid: economic, political and cultural isolation — and, ultimately, collapse.