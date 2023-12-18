AND AMERICANS ARE RICH PEOPLE:

Trump bemoans record stock market as just making ‘rich people richer’ (Tim Reid, December 17, 2023, Reuters)
The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a record high last week, topping 37,000 and surpassing the previous record set in 2022. In a 2020 debate with Biden, Trump said that if Biden won the election, “the stock market will crash.”
Biden defeated Trump in the 2020 election.
In an attempt to give a populist and anti-Biden twist on the new record stock market high, Trump, a self-described billionaire, told a crowd of supporters in Reno, Nevada: “The stock market is making rich people richer.”
For the Right, the problem is that the better the economy the more attractive we are to, and the greater our need for, immigrants.