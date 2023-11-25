Brothers Judd Blog

If two New Hampshire men aren't a match for the Devil, we might as well give the country back to the Indians. -Stephen Vincent Benet (1898-1943)

Technology

YOUR NEXT BOAT WILL BE A VOLT:

Orrin Judd By Orrin Judd

World’s 1st electric flying passenger ship could ‘revolutionize how we travel on water’: Candela’s 30-passenger P-12 will enter Stockholm’s public transport network in 2024, slashing a 55-minute commute to just 25 minutes. (Keumars Afifi-Sabet, 11/25/23, Live Science)


The world’s first electric flying passenger ship has completed test flights in Sweden and will now enter production ahead of its introduction into Stockholm’s public transport network in 2024.

The Candela P-12, designed by Swedish tech company Candela Technology AB, is 39 feet (12 meters) long,runs on a 252 kilowatt-hour battery and can carry up to 30 passengers.

Related Post

Technology

THE rIGHT’S WAR ON INDEPENDENCE:

Technology

DO AS THEY DO, NOT AS THEY RANT:

Technology

WE CAN’T GET RID OF DRIVERS AND COMBUSTION FAST ENOUGH:

You Missed

Uncategorized

IDEAS RIGHT, SOURCES WRONG:

End of History

THE TRUE BELIEVERS:

Academia Culture

WONDERFUL WORLD:

Homocentric Universe

WE ARE ALL DESIGNIST: