Brothers Judd Blog

If two New Hampshire men aren't a match for the Devil, we might as well give the country back to the Indians. -Stephen Vincent Benet (1898-1943)

Latin America

SHOCK THERAPY:

Orrin Judd By Orrin Judd

The appeal of Argentina’s radical libertarian Javier Milei (HARRIET MARSDEN, 11/21/23, THE WEEK)


Despite the “fervent” support for Milei, his success owes more to the failures of his opponent, said Sam Meadows in The Spectator. Sergio Massa took the lead in October’s first poll, with Milei coming second, but the finance minister’s “inability” to tackle the nation’s economic woes over the past year “ultimately proved an electoral millstone he was unable to shrug off”. Inflation is the fourth highest in the world, and the country owes “gargantuan” debts to the IMF. […]

After spending most of a century “in thrall to one self-destructive economic ideology”, said the Financial Times’ newsletter “Trade Secrets”, Argentina has “decided to have a shot at another” after Milei takes office in December. “How a country manages to hop straight from Peronism to reactionary anarcho-capitalism without ever having a go at boring old liberal social democracy is a wonder to behold.”

Related Post

Latin America One Economy to Rule Them All

TAKING THE DRUNK’S KEYS:

Latin America One Economy to Rule Them All

NATIONALISM/SOCIALISM ISN’T WORKING:

Latin America

NOT HOW FASCISM WORKS:

You Missed

Uncategorized

IDEAS RIGHT, SOURCES WRONG:

End of History

THE TRUE BELIEVERS:

Academia Culture

WONDERFUL WORLD:

Homocentric Universe

WE ARE ALL DESIGNIST: