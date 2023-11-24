YOUR NEXT CAR WILL BE A VOLT:

NEW STUDY REVEALS ONE MAJOR REASON YOU MAY BE MORE LIKELY TO BUY AN ELECTRIC VEHICLE (Wes Stenzel, November 21, 2023, The Cool Down)

Based on “geographic patterns for EV ownership” within the DMAs, the study’s researchers concluded that peer influence is a significant factor in the rising number of EV purchases.

New York City exhibited the strongest example of this peer pressure, dubbed the “neighborhood effect,” as the researchers were able to narrow the study down to specific ZIP codes that showed disproportionate EV registration growth.

The study concluded with several policy suggestions that could help expand EV adoption. Increased word of mouth about EV incentives, greater opportunities for interaction with EVs, and bundling EVs with other clean energy practices could all catalyze further EV growth.