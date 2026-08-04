Brothers Judd Blog

If two New Hampshire men aren't a match for the Devil, we might as well give the country back to the Indians. -Stephen Vincent Benet (1898-1943)

One Economy to Rule Them All

THE rIGHT IS THE lEFT:

By Orrin Judd

Who pays for tariffs? Insights from recent research (Kimberly Clausing (PIIE) and Maurice Obstfeld (PIIE), August 3, 2026, Peterson Institute)

Still, study after study of the 2018-19 US tariffs found that US buyers of imports suffered essentially the entire burden of the tariffs, with nearly complete pass-through shown in the data.[1] Preliminary assessments of the 2025 tariffs, reviewed in Clausing and Obstfeld (2025), also held that US consumers and firms were likely to bear the vast majority of the burden.

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