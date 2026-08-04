Supreme Court Deals Trump Final Humiliation After He Missed Deadline (Erkki Forsterm Aug. 3 2026, Daily Beast)

“I will be asking for a Rehearing by the United States Supreme Court, IMMEDIATELY,” the 80-year-old president declared on Truth Social last month. “This miscarriage of justice will destroy America if they don’t change their absolutely insane decision.”



But that deadline came and went without the Trump administration submitting such a filing.

Now, the Supreme Court has put the final nail in the coffin, issuing a certified judgment and affirming a lower court ruling that had blocked the president’s executive order seeking to ban automatic citizenship to children born on U.S. soil to parents in the country temporarily or illegally.