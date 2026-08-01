WE CAN’T GET RID OF DRIVERS FAST ENOUGH:

5 Sneaky Daytime Signs of Sleep Apnea, According to Doctors: If you’re experiencing any of the symptoms on this list, it’s time to see your healthcare provider. (Emily Laurence Sardinha, 7/29/26, Parade)

“The most common daytime symptom of sleep apnea is tiredness or fatigue,” reiterates Dr. Brooke Judd, MD, the Section Chief of Sleep Medicine at Dartmouth Health. “Sometimes this is severe sleepiness to the point that someone may unintentionally fall asleep during a conversation or while driving, but it doesn’t have to be that obvious.”