ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:

India has a new political superstar – a cockroach (Zoya Mateen, 5/21/26, BBC)

A satirical collective that takes inspiration from the insect – stubborn, reviled and considered indestructible – has attracted millions of online followers and mainstream media attention in less than a week, making even veteran politicians sit up and take notice.

The cockroach was thrust into the spotlight last week after controversial comments made by India’s Chief Justice Surya Kant. During a hearing, he allegedly compared unemployed young people drifting towards journalism and activism with cockroaches and parasites.

He later clarified that he was referring specifically to people with “fake and bogus degrees”, not India’s youth more broadly.

But by then the comments had already spread widely online, triggering outrage, jokes – and a humorous political idea called the Cockroach Janta Party (Cockroach People’s Party), or CJP. The name is a parody of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has been in power since 2014. Critics and rights groups have alleged that press freedom and civil liberties have declined since then, which the BJP denies.

The CJP is not a formal political party but an online movement built around political satire. Its tongue-in-cheek membership criteria include being unemployed, lazy, chronically online and having “the ability to rant professionally”.

It was created by Abhijeet Dipke, a political communications strategist and student at Boston University. He says the idea came as a joke.