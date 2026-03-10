hISTORY eNDS EVERYWHERE:

Nepal climbs its Everest of honesty (The Monitor’s Editorial Board, March 09, 2026, CS Monitor)

Nepal is the third South Asian country in recent years – after Sri Lanka and Bangladesh – to demand both democratic and generational change in political systems characterized by entrenched leadership, nepotism, and inefficiency. In all three nations, youth-led street protests resoundingly called for honesty and accountability, and ousted longtime political leaders, including – last September – Nepal’s four-term Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli.