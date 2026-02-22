THERE’S NO SUCH THING AS QUALITY:

In Blind Test, Audiophiles Unable to Tell Difference Between Sound Signal Run Through an Expensive Cable and a Banana (Victor Tangermann, Feb 22, 2026, Futurism)

Pano ran high-quality audio through a number of different mediums, including pro audio copper wire, an unripe banana, old microphone cable soldered to pennies, and wet mud. He then challenged his fellow forum members to listen to the resulting clips, which were musical recordings from official CD releases run through the different “cables.”

The results confirmed what most hobbyist audiophiles had already suspected: it was practically impossible to tell the difference.