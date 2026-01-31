MIND? BODY? NO PROBLEM:

A study hints positive thinking could strengthen vaccine immunity (Simon Makin, 1/30/26, Science News)

Increasing activity in a brain region that controls motivation and expectation, specifically the brain’s reward system, is linked with making more antibodies after receiving a vaccine. The finding suggests these boosts were related to the placebo effect, researchers report January 19 in Nature Medicine.

“Placebo is a self-help mechanism, and here we actually harness it,” says Talma Hendler, a neuroscientist at Tel Aviv University. “This suggests we could use the brain to help the body fight illness.”