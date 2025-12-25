IT’S IMPOSSIBLE TO OVERSTATE DEFLATIONARY PRESSURES:

Robots fast-track antibiotic discovery by building hundreds of metal compounds in days (Neetika Walter, Dec 23, 2025, Interesting Engineering)



Robots are now doing what once took chemists months, building potential antibiotics in days as drug resistance tightens its grip on the world.

In a striking demonstration of automated chemistry, researchers have used a robotic synthesis platform to rapidly generate and test hundreds of metal-based compounds, uncovering a promising new antibiotic candidate in the process.

The approach could reshape how scientists search for urgently needed drugs to combat antibiotic-resistant bacteria.