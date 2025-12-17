Brothers Judd Blog

YOU HAVE NO RIGHT TO REFUSE VACCINES:

By Orrin Judd

Absences at Texas School District Spiked 41 Percent After Measles Outbreak, Says Hoover Scholar (Hoover Education , December 16, 2025)

A West Texas school district that experienced a measles outbreak saw school absences climb by 41 percent and remain high for months afterward, demonstrating immense educational impact of preventable illnesses on communities with low rates of immunization, new research by a Hoover scholar shows.

The research was conducted by Thomas Dee, Robert and Marion Oster Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution and the Barnett Family Professor at Stanford University’s Graduate School of Education (GSE), alongside Sofia Wilson, a doctoral student at the GSE.

Republican liberty restricts freedom.

