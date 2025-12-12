Brothers Judd Blog

If two New Hampshire men aren't a match for the Devil, we might as well give the country back to the Indians. -Stephen Vincent Benet (1898-1943)

Christmas

REALITY ON 34TH STREET:

By Orrin Judd

Playing Santa Does Strange Things to a Man. What It Did to Bob Rutan Was Even Stranger.: Bob Rutan is legendary among the tight-knit fraternity of Macy’s Santa Clauses. Like many of these men, playing Santa changed Bob. Profoundly. His story is one of struggle and failure, heartbreak and grace and—yes—the magic of Christmas (David Gauvey Herbert, Dec 4, 2025, Esquire)

Bob learned the ropes. Don’t pester kids about eating vegetables. Go light on the rouge or risk looking like a drunk. Nix the loud “ho ho ho,” because the sound carried into the other cottages, destroying the illusion of Macy’s and the One True Santa. And if a patron gets aggressive—and they sometimes did—do not physically engage unless a child, or an elf, is in peril.

Based read in conjunction with Mick Herron’s Usual Santas

Related Post

Christmas

A REAL CHILL DUDE:

Christmas

TOUGH BEAT FOR RENE GIRARD:

Christmas

“KEEP LISTENING TO THE BELLS”

You Missed

Christmas

REALITY ON 34TH STREET:

Energy

…AND CHEAPER…:

One Economy to Rule Them All

AFTER ALL, THEY REFLATE:

Latin America

THE CRYING ENDS:

Copyright © All rights reserved | Blogus by Themeansar.