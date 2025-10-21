CAN’T GET THERE FROM iDENTITARIANISM:

St. Augustine’s Concept of Love (Agape) and Political Rule (Clifford Bates Jr., 10/21/25, Voegelin View)



Saint Augustine’s concept of agape—divine, selfless, and unconditional love—occupies a central position in both his theological vision and his political philosophy. Distinguished from other forms of love, such as eros, understood as sensual or romantic desire, and philia, which denotes affectionate friendship or companionship, agape represents the purest and most selfless form of love. For Augustine, this love originates in God, is modeled by God, and is directed toward the good of others without expectation of reciprocity. It is not merely a sentiment or feeling but a deliberate, volitional expression of God’s grace. Agape manifests in concrete acts of care, service, and moral responsibility and serves as the foundation for individual ethical conduct and the structuring of communal life.



In Augustine’s reflections, particularly in The City of God, agape provides an ethical framework for political rule that contrasts sharply with classical or secular approaches. Where political authority is often measured by power, conquest, or efficiency, Augustine proposes that legitimacy should be assessed by the extent to which rulers imitate the selfless love of God. Political power, in this vision, is not a tool of self-aggrandizement or domination, but a vocation of stewardship oriented toward the common good. Leadership becomes a moral calling rather than a purely functional or instrumental endeavor. Agape thereby functions as both the ideal and the criterion of just political authority