The Anatomy of Constitutional Despair: a review of We the People by Jill Lepore (Paul Moreno, 9/29/25, Law & Liberty)

FDR’s New Deal seized up in 1937, after his attack on the Supreme Court, his own recession, and his attempt to “purge” his own party. But for a while—from the 1940s through the 1960s—liberals espied a solution: get control of the Supreme Court, which had become a “continual constitutional convention.” But the route of judicial advancement of liberal goals stalled and even reversed sometimes (though it occasionally advanced) after 1969, and the Trump-packing of the Court has caused them to add “judicial supremacy” to their litany of complaints about the dysfunction of the Constitution.