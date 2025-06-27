GOOD LUCK WITH THAT ONE:

What Did Socrates Really Mean When He Said “Know Thyself”?: One of the most famous maxims in the history of philosophy is “Know thyself”, but what does it actually mean? (Maysara Kamal, 6/21/25, The Collector)

Although the dialogue ends inconclusively, it shows that self-knowledge is a self-examination that involves constituting ourselves as knowers, becoming aware of the limitations of our knowledge, and applying our knowledge of what is good into our actions. In Phaedrus, Socrates famously proclaims, “I am not yet able, as the Delphic inscription has it, to know myself”. In this passage, Socrates explains why he has no time to contemplate the truth behind ancient Greek mythology. The passage highlights the importance of self-knowledge and suggests that self-knowledge is an ongoing process. One would assume that a philosopher as mature as Socrates would have completed the task of self-knowledge, but the Phaedrus shows that self-knowledge is not a destination but an ongoing journey, as there is always more room for self-examination and moral self-improvement.

