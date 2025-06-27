Brothers Judd Blog

A LITTLE PAIN NEVER HURT ANYONE:

By Orrin Judd

Pills or Perseverance: How Japan and Other Nations Tackle Headaches (Nippon, Jun 23, 2025)

When asked whether headaches should be endured to some extent, 78.2% of respondents in Germany either “strongly agreed” or “somewhat agreed,” which was the highest level among the five countries. Japan had the lowest level of agreement, at 59.8%.

However, 77.2% of the respondents in Japan said that they do in fact tend to endure their headaches. This suggests a significant gap between the attitude towards headaches and actual behavior.

