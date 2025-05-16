SHOULD HAVE SHOT OUR SHOT:

250 years since the start of the American Revolution, a look at Dartmouth’s ‘very strange corner’ of the conflict (Kent Friel, May 16, 2025, The Dartmouth)

Land in New Hampshire had only become available to New England settlers after the end of the French and Indian War, after the threat of French invasion had been removed, Calloway said. Within a decade or two, settlers poured into the area.

Between 1750 and 1764, New Hampshire Governor Benning Wentworth issued 124 township grants, including all the land between the Connecticut and Hudson rivers, according to Marini. The resulting mass influx of settlers was without parallel in American history.

“This massive encounter with the frontier was unprecedented in New England and American history, and it introduced grave problems of social and cultural fragmentation to a generation already bent on establishing national and regional autonomy,” Marini wrote.

Struggle with state governments

Because of the way the New Hampshire constitution worked before the Revolution, many of the towns on both sides of the Connecticut River weren’t really represented by the state government in Exeter, Musselwhite said.

“[The towns] are struggling with the state government throughout the revolutionary period,” he said. “In New Hampshire, the main resource that they’re squabbling over is land. But also, it’s trees. The big industry was ship masts, which were essential to the Royal Navy.”

This struggle would shape how the Upper Valley experienced the Revolutionary War and its aftermath.

Marini describes this conflict as representative of the “birth pangs of a new rural political stance deeply radical and democratic yet strongly loyalist and Antifederalist.”

“The development that caused the greatest disruption was the linkage of the ideology of national revolution to hill country demands for political autonomy,” Marini wrote.

There was also a question about secession, Musselwhite added. At one point — though it didn’t go far — the Upper Valley wanted to become its own state.