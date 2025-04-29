AND THE VIDEO GAME:

Formula 1’s American revolution – how the series finally cracked the USA (Mark Mann-Bryans, 4/28/25, Motor Sport)

“Look at the whole Drive to Survive effect, which I think has had a global impact but is especially important in the United States – and when you look at the demographics, the sport has gotten younger, it’s gotten more popular,” he said.

“I have meetings all the time with guys like me, and I ask if they like Formula 1? And an American guy will say: ‘No, I don’t really follow it, but my college-age daughter loves the sport, so we watch it together’.”

Domenicali touched on Cadillac’s impending arrival and the F1 movie, released in June, with Slack highlighting Drive to Survive, which has been renewed for season eight. John Rowady, founder and CEO of US-based sports marketing agency rEvolution, believes the three things are intrinsically linked to F1 finding a home in the United States.

“It is an excellent signal that F1 has become a part of the American sports fabric, and it is here to stay,” he told Motorsport.com.

“It is the only truly global ‘super league’ offering fandom from anywhere without having to displace it from stick and ball sports. American sports fans gravitate towards authenticity – now that the sport has re-entered the American market and zeitgeist in an authentic and meaningful way, fans are connecting, exploring and engaging.” […]