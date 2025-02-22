Brothers Judd Blog

If two New Hampshire men aren't a match for the Devil, we might as well give the country back to the Indians. -Stephen Vincent Benet (1898-1943)

Health

PATIENT, HEAL THYSELF:

By Orrin Judd

“Honest” placebos: Sugar pills can work even when you know they’re fake (Rich Haridy, February 22, 2025, New Atlas)

A fascinating study published in 2018 found patients suffering from cancer-related fatigue displayed significant improvement in their symptoms after being given an inert placebo. All the subjects were told at the beginning of the trial that the pills they were given contained no active pharmacological ingredients, yet a notable placebo effect was still detected. The research was just one piece of evidence in a compelling body of work suggesting “honest” placebos could play a role in certain kinds of clinical treatments.

It’s all in your head…

Related Post

Health

HARSHING THE SINOPHOBE MELLOW:

Health

WE ALL WANT TO BE SPECIAL:

Health

IT’S ALL IN YOUR HEAD:

You Missed

Long War

HONESTY OFFENSIVE:

Health

PATIENT, HEAL THYSELF:

Health

HARSHING THE SINOPHOBE MELLOW:

Press

THE GRAVEDIGGER THEORY OF JOURNALISM:

Copyright © All rights reserved | Blogus by Themeansar.