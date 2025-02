Francis Fukuyama Was Right About Liberal Democracy (Michael A. Cohen, Feb. 18th, 2025, New Republic)

Still, his underlying point that no serious ideological competitor to liberal democracy would emerge stands strong. No non-democratic model, be it Russian kleptocracy, North Korean totalitarianism, Iranian or Saudi theocracy, or Chinese market-driven authoritarianism, has captured the world’s imagination. Few people are pining for a society where their self-worth is fundamentally denied.