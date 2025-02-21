Brothers Judd Blog

If two New Hampshire men aren't a match for the Devil, we might as well give the country back to the Indians. -Stephen Vincent Benet (1898-1943)

Press

THE GRAVEDIGGER THEORY OF JOURNALISM:

By Orrin Judd

It’s an Honor (Jimmy Breslin, November 26, 1963, New York Herald Tribune)

Clifton Pollard was pretty sure he was going to be working on Sunday, so when he woke up at 9 a.m. in his three-room apartment on Corcoran Street, he put on khaki overalls before going into the kitchen for breakfast. His wife, Nettie, made bacon and eggs for him. Pollard was in the middle of eating them when he received the phone call he had been expecting.

It was from Mazo Kawalchik, who is the foreman of the gravediggers at Arlington National Cemetery, which is where Pollard works for a living. “Polly, could you please be here by eleven o’clock this morning?” Kawalchik asked. “I guess you know what it’s for.”

Pollard did. He hung up the phone, finished breakfast, and left his apartment so he could spend Sunday digging a grave for John Fitzgerald Kennedy.

When Pollard got to the row of yellow wooden garages where the cemetery equipment is stored, Kawalchik and John Metzler, the cemetery superintendent, were waiting for him.

“Sorry to pull you out like this on a Sunday,” Metzler said. “Oh, don’t say that,” Pollard said. “Why, it’s an honor for me to be here.”

Related Post

Press

WILLIAM FAULKNER DROVE A JEEP:

You Missed

Press

THE GRAVEDIGGER THEORY OF JOURNALISM:

End of History

YOU CAN’T HAVE A CLASH OF CIVILIZATIONS WHEN THERE IS ONLY ONE:

Energy

YOUR NEXT PLANE WILL BE A VOLT:

Conservative Thought Identitarianism

THE SINGULAR GUIDEBOOK TO THE maga MIND:

Copyright © All rights reserved | Blogus by Themeansar.