OUGHT TO GO WITHOUT SAYING…:

By Orrin Judd

The Rise of Main Character Energy in Worship (Taylor Berry, Jan. 30th, 2025, Relevant)


We all know worship is meant to be an act of surrender—a moment where we take the spotlight off ourselves and fix our eyes on God. But can we be honest? Lately, it seems like worship music has embraced a little too much “Main Character Energy.”

Instead of singing to God, many modern worship songs feel like we’re singing about us—our feelings, our victories and our plans. The shift from “You are worthy” to “I am brave” may be subtle, but it raises a critical question: Are we glorifying God, or are we glorifying how God makes us feel?

…it’s not about you.

