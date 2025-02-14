FOR WANT OF A FISH…:

Missouri’s Great Escaped Snake Scare of 1953 (Thomas Gounley, April 21, 2016, Atlas Obscura)

In 1953, Springfield, Missouri, was a city of about 65,000 people and at least 11 escaped Indian cobras slithering loose on the streets.

Between August and October, at least 11 of the snakes were either killed or captured in Springfield, much to the alarm of residents, many of whom fought back with a common gardening tool.

While a local pet shop was always suspected to be the source of the snakes, its owner denied any involvement. It would be 35 years until the person who set the reptiles free came forward.