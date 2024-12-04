Brothers Judd Blog

WHAT HAVE VACCINES EVER DONE FOR US?:

By Orrin Judd

Cervical cancer deaths are plummeting among young U.S. women: The findings could be a preview of what’s to come if HPV vaccination rates improve (Andrea Tamayo, November 27, 2024, Science News)

“We had a hypothesis that since it’s been almost 16 years, that maybe we might be starting to see [the] initial impact of HPV vaccination on cervical cancer deaths,” says Ashish Deshmukh, an epidemiologist at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston. “And that’s exactly what we observed.”

Just another reason for the incel Right to hate vaccines.

