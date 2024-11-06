THERE’S NO SUCH THING AS QUALITY:

What are you Haydn? The hoaxers who fooled the classical music world (Phil Hebblethwaite, 5 Nov 2024, The Guardian)

In his article, Beckerman wrote: “Knowing that a work is by Haydn or Mozart allows us to see ‘inevitable’ connections. Take away the certainty of authorship, and it’s devilishly difficult to read the musical images within.” He noted, too, that it was the inauthenticity of the manuscript that had exposed Michel and not the fidelity of the music. And so, Beckerman dared to ask: “If someone can write pieces that can be mistaken for Haydn, what is so special about Haydn?”