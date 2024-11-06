NO ONE SUPPORTS ROE:

Why Dems’ abortion messaging might not be enough to flip the NH governor’s office

(Lisa Kashinsky, 11/05/2024, Politico)

Democrat Joyce Craig, the former mayor of New Hampshire’s largest city, has built her campaign around expanding abortion rights in the only state in New England where access to the procedure is not guaranteed in the state constitution. And Craig has relentlessly attacked her rival, former Sen. Kelly Ayotte, over her past support for restricting abortion access. [..]

In New Hampshire, where abortion rights are widely supported, a series of surveys from Saint Anselm College shows likely voters ranking abortion behind the economy, democracy and border security as the top issues facing the country — even among women. Other polls show similar results.

“It’s not an unimportant issue, it’s just not an issue driving the election” the way it did in 2022, Sununu said in an interview.