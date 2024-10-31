JUST A RETURN TO HUME:

What Is Postmodernity? (Zygmunt Bauman, October 10, 2024, Church Life Journal)



When Toynbee first announced spotting a gray postmodern era that stretched at the other end of the Modern Age, what he meant was simply indeterminacy. What this way of coining the name (particularly the use of the prefix “post” as the only differentiating/signifying unit) conveyed, in the first place, was the absence (or ignorance) of any positive distinctive features which, in addition to setting the hazy prospect apart from the preceding period, could also give it a degree of internal unity and an identity of its own.