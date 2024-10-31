Brothers Judd Blog

If two New Hampshire men aren't a match for the Devil, we might as well give the country back to the Indians. -Stephen Vincent Benet (1898-1943)

Anglospherics

JUST A RETURN TO HUME:

By Orrin Judd

What Is Postmodernity? (Zygmunt Bauman, October 10, 2024, Church Life Journal)


When Toynbee first announced spotting a gray postmodern era that stretched at the other end of the Modern Age, what he meant was simply indeterminacy. What this way of coining the name (particularly the use of the prefix “post” as the only differentiating/signifying unit) conveyed, in the first place, was the absence (or ignorance) of any positive distinctive features which, in addition to setting the hazy prospect apart from the preceding period, could also give it a degree of internal unity and an identity of its own.

The Anglosphere avoided the catastrophe of Modernity because our philosophers always recognized that Reason was incapable of internal unity and thus could have no distinct identity. It was a faith all along.

Related Post

Anglospherics

THE FOUNDING DID NOT BEGIN IN THE 1700s:

Anglospherics

GO THE FULL YIMBY:

Anglospherics

THE ANGLOSPHERIC DIFFERENCE:

You Missed

Anglospherics

JUST A RETURN TO HUME:

Anglospherics

THE FOUNDING DID NOT BEGIN IN THE 1700s:

End of History

WE HAVEN’T FACED AN EXTERNAL THREAT SINCE BEFRIENDING BRITAIN:

One Economy to Rule Them All

AS maga CALLS IT, bIDENOMICS:

Copyright © All rights reserved | Blogus by Themeansar.