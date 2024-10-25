Brothers Judd Blog

If two New Hampshire men aren't a match for the Devil, we might as well give the country back to the Indians. -Stephen Vincent Benet (1898-1943)

End of History

DEMOCRACY IS A FUNCTION OF THE LONGBOW:

By Orrin Judd

Who was the real St Crispin, and what did he have to do with the Battle of Agincourt? (Ian Morton, October 25, 2024, Country Life)

Critical to the outcome of the Battle of Agincourt were the English archers, some 7,000 forming the bulk of Henry’s army, pouring a torrent of arrows into the ranks of the French, who were jammed together and bogged down on a muddy field between two woods. Archers were the artillery of the age, the word coming from Middle French, meaning the provision of weapons, including projectiles. Chaucer mentioned the term in The Canterbury Tales of 1405. The bow and the arrow were artillery before cannon, powder and shot. Royal Artillery gunners with the surname Archer, Bowman, Bowyer or Fletcher may inherit closer links with history than they might suppose.

End of History

THE WATER WE SWIM IN:

End of History Identitarianism

FAITH IN REASON IS TREASON:

End of History

THE REVULSION EATS ITS OWN:

Sport

WHY CAN’T WE BE FRIENDS:

End of History

DEMOCRACY IS A FUNCTION OF THE LONGBOW:

Identitarianism Republican Liberty

UNIVERSAL LAWS DRAFTED IN PARTICIPATORY FASHION:

Homocentric Universe Religion

THE TEXT AND EVERYTHING AFTER:

