UNIVERSAL BASIC INVESTMENT:

By Orrin Judd

11 Charts Showing Why You Should Invest Today: Why start investing now? Because the stock market rewards the faithful. (Coryanne Hicks, 8/26/24, US News)

An investor who put $15 a day into the stock market could grow their portfolio to more than $1.2 million in 40 years. If they kept investing $15 a day for 50 years, they could amass almost $2.5 million. It makes you realize how early frugality in life can really set yourself up for comfort in your later years.

Do it for people starting at birth.

