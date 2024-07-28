Brothers Judd Blog

If two New Hampshire men aren't a match for the Devil, we might as well give the country back to the Indians. -Stephen Vincent Benet (1898-1943)

Health

BE PURITAN:

By Orrin Judd

Stricter Covid mask rules could’ve saved hundreds of thousands of lives, new study finds
Restrictions in Northeastern states likely ‘saved many lives’ say researchers (Josh Marcus, 7/28/24, The Independent)


The US could have avoided almost 250,000 Covid-19 deaths if every state had adopted stricter mask and vaccine requirements seen in the Northeast during the height of the pandemic, according to a new study.

Researchers say that the country, which saw more than 1.1 million Covid deaths, could have been spared an estimated 118,000 to 248,000 more lives.

Related Post

Health Identitarianism

TAX EXTERNALITIES:

Health

ALL IN YOUR HEAD:

Health

IT’LL BE LONG BIRD FLU ONCE THAT’S TRENDY:

You Missed

Identitarianism Immigration

ANYONE WHO BELIEVES:

Health

BE PURITAN:

Health Identitarianism

TAX EXTERNALITIES:

Health

ALL IN YOUR HEAD:

Copyright © All rights reserved | Blogus by Themeansar.