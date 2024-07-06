Brothers Judd Blog

Knowing your Allies

SEND KAMALA TO THE CEREMONY:

By Orrin Judd

Reformist Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iran’s presidential runoff election (The New Arab, 06 July, 2024)


Reformist candidate Masoud Pezeshkian won Iran’s runoff presidential election on Saturday.

He bested hard-liner Saeed Jalili by promising to reach out to the West and ease enforcement of the country’s mandatory hijab law after years of sanctions and protests squeezing the Islamic Republic.

A vote count offered by authorities put Pezeshkian as the winner with 16.3 million votes to Jalili’s 13.5 million in Friday’s election.

