SEND KAMALA TO THE CEREMONY:

Reformist Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iran’s presidential runoff election (The New Arab, 06 July, 2024)



Reformist candidate Masoud Pezeshkian won Iran’s runoff presidential election on Saturday.

He bested hard-liner Saeed Jalili by promising to reach out to the West and ease enforcement of the country’s mandatory hijab law after years of sanctions and protests squeezing the Islamic Republic.

A vote count offered by authorities put Pezeshkian as the winner with 16.3 million votes to Jalili’s 13.5 million in Friday’s election.